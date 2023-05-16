The board of Eiko LifeSciences has approved issuances of 55,44,178 partly paid equity shares at the face value of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹45 a share, aggregating to ₹24.95 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis. The right entitlement ratio is 2:3. The amount of ₹13.5 per Rights Equity Share is to be paid on Application and the balance to be paid in not more than two calls as determined by our Board at its sole discretion from time to time.

Reputed Capital Markets investor, Ashish Kacholia, along with Bengal Finance and Investments Pvt Ltd, on Monday, bought 4.05 per cent equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited, a material subsidiary of SAT Industries, according to a stock exchange filing on BSE and NSE. The shares were bought for an aggregate amount of ₹40.56 crore. Aeroflex Industries is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products catering to global and domestic markets. It exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, the USA, and others, whereas SAT Industries is a diversified business group engaged in various business activities, such as manufacturing, education, leasing, finance, investments, domestic trading, and import and export through its group companies.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty likely to rise further on FPIs buying momentum

Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road, and marine transportation, has successfully concluded the fundraising exercise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for ₹125 crores, The QIP got an overwhelming response from investors like Tata Mutual Fund, Ananta Capital, ITI Mutual Fund, etc. The funds raised through QIP will be utilised to accelerate Jupiter Wagons’ growth and continue its journey as one of the fastest-growing companies in the mobility solution space with enhanced manufacturing capabilities. JWL aims to use the fund for the acquisition of Stone India, working capital optimisation, and other corporate purposes.

Rajoo Engineers, amongst the leading plastic extrusion machine manufacturers in India, has bagged business worth ₹31 crore from one of the leading manufacturers of farm machinery and equipment based out of Europe.

SEBI has granted approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of HDFC and a co-investment portfolio manager, pursuant to a proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank. The proposed amalgamation is subject to receipt of final approvals from SEBI in respect of the change in control of certain subsidiaries of HDFC. Besides, HDFC said that it would issue bonds through a private placement to raise up to ₹8,000 crore and strengthen its financial position.

Vedanta has appointed Sonal Shrivastava as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from June 1. She will be joining Vedanta from the Holcim Group, where she had joined in 2002 and was the CFO for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions. Prior to this, she was the CFO of Ambuja Cements. Shrivastava has more than 26 years of financial leadership experience across sectors.

Results calendar: 20 Microns Alicon Castalloy, Amber Enterprises India, Aurionpro, Auro Labs, Auto Axles, Bacil Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bank of Baroda, Chemplast Sanmar, CCL Products, CreditAccess Grameen, EIH Associated Hotels, Excel Industries, Goa Carbon, Granules India, Heubach Colorants, Hindoostan Mills, Indian Hume Pipes, Indo Rama Synthetics, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, LIC Housing Finance, Madhucon Projects, Morepen Lab, Metropolis Healthcare, Mukand, Navneet Edu, Oberoi Realty, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Prakash Industries, Siva Cement, Simplex Realty, Talbros Automotive Components, Triveni Turbine, TV Today, and VMart.