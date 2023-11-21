Strides Pharma Science Ltd’s shares went up by 2.39 per cent after the company announced USFDA approval for Levetiracetam Oral Solution, 100 mg/mL, through its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore. The product is a bioequivalent to Keppra Oral Solution and is indicated for seizures.

With a market size of approximately $55 million, the solution will be manufactured in Bengaluru. According to the company, Strides has a portfolio with 260 cumulative ANDA filings, and this approval contributes to their goal of launching around 60 new products in the US over three years.

The shares were up by 2.39 per cent at Rs 502.05 at 11.17 am on the BSE.