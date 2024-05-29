Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up by 3.84 per cent after the group reported that it had secured a 551.25 MW wind power project from the Aditya Birla group. The project involves installing 175 wind turbine generators, each with a capacity of 3.15 MW, across two sites: 368.55 MW in Barmer, Rajasthan, and 182.70 MW in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Also read: Suzlon bags wind energy orders from Juniper Green Energy

The power generated will be used by Aditya Birla group companies. Suzlon will also manage post-commissioning operations and maintenance. The project aims to supply electricity to about 4.54 lakh households and cut carbon dioxide emissions by around 1.792 million tonnes annually.

Jayant Dua, Business Head and Director, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, said, “We prioritise partnerships that enhance our mission to power India Inc with renewable energy, expanding the accessibility of green power throughout the country. Suzlon’s technological expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive project development skills will help accelerate our energy transition journey and support our net‐zero commitments.”

The shares ended up by 4.89 per cent to 0₹46.10 on the NSE.