TARC Limited’s shares ended 3.78 per cent higher on Monday after the company revealed its rebranding initiative, titled “Inspired by India”. This move aims to merge India’s cultural heritage with design principles, reflecting the evolving luxury real estate market.

Amar Sarin, MD & CEO of TARC Limited, said, “Inspired by India, embodies the philosophy of integrating India’s timeless beauty with modern real estate innovation. The mission is clear, to curate spaces that are not just homes, but legacies infused with India’s essence.”

The shares closed 3.78 per cent higher at ₹97 on the NSE.