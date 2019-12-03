Broker's call: Tata Motors (Buy)

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Motilal Oswal
Tata Motors (Buy)
CMP: ₹161
Target: ₹195
Key takeaways: a) JLR has endured a turbulent operating environment over the last two years, led by a troika of adverse macro, product mix and market mix. Some of the aforementioned challenges, particularly on product/market mix, are likely to ease based on product pipeline visibility and initiatives undertaken by JLR in China.
b) JLR’s product pipeline is dominated by LR, with four of the five new product launches over the next 2-3 years coming from the LR brand. LR’s contribution is already improving since 2QFY20.
c) In China, JLR has been focused on a) reducing inventory (now at lowest levels since 2017); b) improving dealer profitability and (c) brand-led pull strategy. JLR has been outperforming its peers in China since July 2019.
d) JLR’s cost-cutting initiatives have started reflecting in P&L, with GBP 0.5 billion of the targeted GBP 1 billion of cost savings achieved till September 2019 and the balance GBP 0.5 billion on track to be achieved in 2HFY20. On the investment side, it has cut capex and working capital by GBP 1.7 billion till September 2019.
e) With inventory under control and signs of green shoots, the worst of the CV cycle appears to be behind, although the recovery would be gradual.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
₹1265 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1250123512771290 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...