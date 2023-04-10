Shares of Tata Motors rallied over 8 per cent in Monday morning trade after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The stock jumped 8.12 per cent to ₹473.10 apiece on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 8.14 per cent to ₹473.30 a share.

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stocks.

Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of JLR, at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement on Friday.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

