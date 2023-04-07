Tata Motors said its global wholesales in the March quarter has risen 8 per cent y-o-y, owing to robust growth in the passenger car segment and Land Rover vehicles.

Wholesales in the quarter were at 3,61,361 units, the company said in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors’ global wholesales of passenger vehicles witnessed a 10 per cent rise in the fourth quarter of FY23 compared with the same quarter in FY22 at 1,35,654 units. Its marque brand Jaguar Land Rover’s sales rose by a fifth in the quarter to 1,07,386 vehicles, mainly driven by Land Rover.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 15,499 vehicles, compared with 19,570 units a year ago, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 91,887 vehicles, up from 69,578 units a year ago. The commercial vehicle global wholesales, meanwhile, witnessed a dip of 3 per cent with 1,18,321 units in the quarter.