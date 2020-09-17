This e-commerce company’s stocks have rallied 2,800 per cent since March!

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Overstock.com Inc is finally receiving some attention from Wall Street analysts, and all it took was a rally of 2,800 per cent.
There has been a flurry of new coverage on the e-commerce company over the past month, with the interest following a massive advance in the stock price. Even with a recent pullback, Overstock has soared during the pandemic, a beneficiary of more commerce moving online.
Also read: Buffett-backed Snowflake’s value doubles in stock market’s largest software debut
A month ago, only one analyst — Tom Forte of D.A. Davidson — covered the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Since then, however, there have been at least five initiations of coverage, including three this week.
Shares of Overstock gained 5.1 per cent on Wednesday. While the stock has slumped nearly 40 per cent from an August record, it remains up about 2,800 per cent since March, having jumped from under $3 to about $75.
Also read: Fed signals it isn’t afraid of ‘asset bubbles’
The latest firm to jump on the bandwagon is Credit Suisse, which issued an outperform rating and $91 price target on the stock. “Overall, we believe the stock offers unique relative value and profitability within the broader e-commerce/retail spectrum,” wrote analyst Seth Sigman.
The firm sees positive internal momentum and favourable external drivers, with positive long-term implications from this growth and incremental customer engagement.
Also read: Bitcoin’s 9000,000% rise this decade leaves skeptics aghast
Earlier this week, Wedbush forecast “multiple catalysts for Overstock, both on the macro and micro level, that we believe can drive continued upside to revenue and Ebitda estimates.” Separately, Needham called Overstock “a compelling growth story with solid momentum”. Both firms issued buy-equivalent ratings, as did Piper Sandler in its own initiation last month.
The only firm to strike a more cautious note was Bank of America, which started coverage with a neutral rating in early September.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...