Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd has said in a regulatory filing that the company’s manufacturing facilities at Tuticorin were temporarily closed on December 17.

Also read: DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations bags contract from Defence Ministry

The company mentioned that the disruption in operations were due to floods in the Southern districts of Tamilnadu. “We shall intimate the stock exchange upon resumption of operation at the plant,” the company said.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals stock declined by 2.29 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹100.40.