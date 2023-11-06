Venus Remedies Ltd’s shares were up nearly 2 per cent after the company was awarded the ‘Three Star Export House’ certificate by the Centre, having

achieved $100 million in exports within three years. Venus Remedies previously held the Two Star Export House status, which required meeting export performance criteria of US$25 million.

Peeyush Jain, Deputy Managing Director, said, “This recognition would further enhance our export capabilities and expand our presence in key markets.”

The shares were up 1.9 per cent at Rs 268.25 per cent at 12:30 pm on the BSE.