Wires and cable player V-Marc files for IPO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
V-Marc India Ltd, a Haridwar-based wires and cables manufacturer, has filed early paper with market regulator for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and intends to offer up to 68.40 lakh shares.
While the firm did not disclose how much it intends to raise through the IPO, market sources pegged it at about ₹25-30 crore.
The firm may also consider a private placement of 8.40 lakh shares.
The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the issue for its proposed new manufacturing facility at Roorkee (₹15 crore), working capital requirements (₹5 crore) and balance for general corporate purposes.
The issue is lead managed by Pantomath Capital Advisors Ltd. The company proposes to list its shares on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.
The company manufactures wires and cables under the brand name ‘V-MARC’ from its two facilities in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In FY20, the company had a revenue from operations of ₹171.24 crore and an EBITDA of ₹1,304.95 lakh.
The wires and cables industry – comprising power cables, building wires, telecom cables, control and instrumentation cables, optical fibre cables and other cables - is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 per cent.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...