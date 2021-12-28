Money & Banking

₹1.16-lakh crore MSME advances restructured since 2019

Our Mumbai Bureau December 28 | Updated on December 28, 2021

Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have restructured micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) advances aggregating to ₹1,16,332 crore since January 1, 2019.

The total number of accounts that were restructured stood at about 24.51 lakh, according to the RBI report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21. The restructuring took place under four circulars issued since January 1, 2019.

The eligible amount and number of accounts restructured were at 7.67 per cent and 8.51 per cent, respectively. In terms of amount, SCBs restructured ₹51,467 crore, ₹29,277 crore, ₹7,224 crore, and ₹28,364 crore under the RBI’s May 2021, August 2020, February 2020, and January 2019 Circulars, respectively.

Published on December 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

RBI and other central banks
MSME
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like