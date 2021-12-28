₹1.16-lakh crore MSME advances restructured since 2019

Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have restructured micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) advances aggregating to ₹1,16,332 crore since January 1, 2019.

The total number of accounts that were restructured stood at about 24.51 lakh, according to the RBI report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21. The restructuring took place under four circulars issued since January 1, 2019.

The eligible amount and number of accounts restructured were at 7.67 per cent and 8.51 per cent, respectively. In terms of amount, SCBs restructured ₹51,467 crore, ₹29,277 crore, ₹7,224 crore, and ₹28,364 crore under the RBI’s May 2021, August 2020, February 2020, and January 2019 Circulars, respectively.