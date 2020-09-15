Money & Banking

6 banks, led by SBI, mop up 68% more gold this fiscal

K Ram Kumar Mumbai | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

The gold monetisation scheme is aimed at mobilising gold held by households and institutions and facilitating its use for productive purposes   -  REUTERS

State Bank mops up 94% of total gold mobilisation

Six banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), collectively mobilised 68 per cent more gold year-on-year (yoy) from households and temple trusts, among others, at 4,643.25 Kilograms (kg) in FY20 against 2,763.12 kg in FY19 under the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS).

GMS is aimed at mobilising gold held by households and institutions and facilitating its use for productive purposes (by making it available to the gems and jewellery sector), and in the long run, to reduce the country's reliance on gold imports.

In FY20, SBI accounted for bulk of the mobilisation of the yellow metal. SBI, India’s largest bank, mopped up 94 per cent (or 4,370.65 kg) in the overall gold mobilised by banks, as per latest Finance Ministry data.

Gold mobilised by the bank from customers was about 67 per cent higher vis-a-vis previous year’s 2,611.60 kg.

In percentage terms, SBI’s share in the overall gold mop up for FY20 was a shade lower than 94.5 per cent for FY19.

HDFC Bank upped its game in GMS, collecting 209.99 kg of gold in FY20 (or 4.5 per cent of the overall mobilisation) against 69 kg (or 2.5 per cent) in FY19.

Mobilisation of gold by Nova Scotia Bank halved to 40 kg (about 0.9 per cent) in FY20 from 80 kg (about 3 per cent) in FY19.

Among other banks, Indian Overseas Bank and ICICI Bank mopped up 15 kg (2.19 kg) and 6.09 kg (0.33 kg) of gold. Punjab National Bank collected 1.51 kg of the yellow metal against none in the previous financial year.

Cumulative gold deposits & GMS

The cumulative quantity of gold mobilised by banks under GMS stood at 20,547 kg between November 5, 2015 and January 31, 2020, according to the Ministry’s data.

The government launched the Gold Monetisation Scheme in 2015. The minimum deposit at any given time is 30 grams of raw gold (bars, coins, jewellery excluding stones and other metals). There is no maximum limit for deposit under the scheme.

Depositors can avail themsleves of two options for gold deposit under GMS — Short Term Bank Deposit (STBD) of 1-3 years duration and Medium and Long Term Government deposit (MLTGD) for 5-15 years duration.

STBD interest rates are decided by individual banks and subject to change . For example, the interest offered by SBI on a one-year gold deposit is 0.50 per cent; above 1 year up to 2 years (0.55 per cent); and above 2 years up to 3 years (0.60 per cent).

For MLTGDs, the interest rates are decided by the government in consultation with the RBI and subject to change. On MTGDs (5-7 years tenure), banks offer 2.25 per cent interest and on LTGDs (12-15 years tenure), the interest rate is 2.50 per cent.

