78 per cent depositors of PMC Bank can withdraw entire deposits: Central Government

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Nearly 78 per cent depositors of the scam-hit PMC Bank have been allowed to withdraw their entire deposits even though the ceiling of Rs 50,000 on withdrawal continues, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Sitharaman also said in Lok Sabha that in case of medical emergencies, marriages and other crisis situations, a depositor of the Maharashtra-based PMC Bank can withdraw upto Rs 1 lakh by invoking the ‘hardship provisions’ of the RBI.
“They are small depositors. With this, the concerns of all small depositors are take care of,” she said during Question Hour.
The minister said steps are being taken to seize properties of promoters of the PMC Bank - to auction such properties and repay depositors with the money obtained.
Sitharaman said the Rs 50,000 withdrawal ceiling for depositors continues but for scenarios like marriage, education, livelihood and other “hardships”, the withdrawal limit if Rs 1 lakh.
According to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the PMC Bank management, allegedly in cahoots with a business family concealed from the banking regulators’ scrutiny huge loan defaults by HDIL group firms.
Over 70 per cent of the bank’s advances went to HDIL group, which led to a huge crisis when the realty group defaulted on repayment, the EOW had said.
The RBI had on 24 September imposed operational curbs on PMC Bank and appointed an administrator following detection of alleged financial irregularities.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Scrutiny by the US drug regulator continues to plague many companies
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...