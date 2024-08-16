Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Aditya Birla Capital is expecting to acquire customers at scale, and generate cross-sell and up-sell opportunities via its new “ABCD” mobile application, Chairman and non-executive director Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the NBFC’s annual general meeting held here today.

“We aim to add 30 million new users over the next 3 years. It would further help Aditya Birla Capital augment its digital footprint, acquire customers digitally at scale, cross-sell and up-sell in a frictionless manner, and become a full-stack financial services provider,” he said.

The ABCD app offers more than 20 products and services, including loans, insurance, investment, and payment facilities.

Birla said Aditya Birla Capital is following an omnichannel architecture for distribution business. The NBFC has increased its overall branch count increased by 179 in FY24. Aditya Birla Capital’s loan book grew 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.07 lakh crore in Q1.

“The demand for housing continues to remain very strong in India and the recently announced measures by the government such as expansion of PMAY and investments in affordable urban housing will create ample opportunities in the housing sector,” he said.

Going ahead, Aditya Birla Capital will continue focus on pursuing “profitable opportunities”, enhancing its franchise by risk-calibrated growth, and long-term value creation, he added.