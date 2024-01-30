The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the Department of Financial Services (DFS) proposal to post Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar as Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.

Mudaliar is currently the Executive Director at Indian Overseas Bank.

Mudaliar will serve his new post from the day he assumes charge for the remainder of his term, i.e. up to December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Department of Personnel & Training said in an order issued on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, ACC has approved the DFS proposal to post Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, as Executive Director in the Indian Overseas Bank. Roy will serve his new posting from the day he took charge for the remainder of his term, i.e. up to October 20, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to the DoPT order.