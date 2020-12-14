Aceware Fintech launches service for doorstep withdrawal of money

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Aimed at enabling withdrawal of money from a bank account from the comfort of home, Aceware, a fintech company based in Infopark, has launched Ace Money Micro ATM service in Kochi.
Initially, the service will be available in Kochi city, and the company has already recruited delivery executives for rolling out the service. The company is planning to expand the service to all the municipalities in the State by January 2021.
Aceware is rolling out the service in association with ICICI Bank. Customers can place an order for money on Ace Money app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store. The money will be delivered at the doorstep within 30-40 minutes after placing the order. According to the company, customers of all the banks can get the service.
“People can place the order for withdrawing money by sitting at their home. A delivery executive will visit the customer with a micro-ATM and the customer can collect the money after swiping the ATM card at the machine and entering the PIN number,” said Nimisha J Vadakkan, Managing Director, Aceware. She added that the service will be highly useful for people aged above 60 years as they can withdraw money without visiting a bank or ATM.
The maximum withdrawal limit is ₹10,000, which is the limit for other bank ATM withdrawals, per transaction. However, the per-day withdrawal limit varies depending on the bank, said the company officials.
Apart from the doorstep delivery of money, more than 100 other services, including money transfer, bill payments and recharges, land and building tax payment, bus, flight and movie ticket booking, birth, death and marriage certificates, passport, pan card, Fastag and insurance services are available on the app.
