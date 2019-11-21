Money & Banking

Adani may bid for DHFL assets

The Adani Group, which has interests in the power sector, ports and terminals, real estate and housing finance, among others, may be a front-runner to acquire the financially stressed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

A number of other NBFCs are also understood to be keen on bidding for DHFL, say sources. While media outlets named Piramal Group to bid, a spokesperson said there are no such plans.

The bidders plan to make a play for DHFL once the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiates the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019, they said.

The RBI will apply to the National Company Law Tribunal for appointing the Administrator ( R Subramaniakumar, former MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank) as the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP).

The IRP will call for expression of interest from interested bidders.

The RBI on Wednesday superseded the the Board of Directors of DHFL owing to governance concerns and defaults by the company in meeting various payment obligations.

