The Reserve Bank of India has exempted the requirement of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) for transactions up to ₹1 lakh for certain categories of payments. These include subscriptions to mutual funds, payment of insurance premiums, and payments of credit card bills.

“e-Mandates for making payments of recurring nature have become popular among customers. Under this framework, an additional factor of authentication (AFA) is currently required for recurring transactions exceeding ₹15,000. It is now proposed to enhance this limit to ₹1 lakh per transaction for recurring payments, which will further accelerate the usage of e-mandates,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, released alongside the monetary policy statement.

The other existing requirements such as pre- and post-transaction notifications, opt-out facility for user, etc. shall continue to apply to these transactions, RBI said, adding that the revised circular will be issued shortly.

The framework for processing of e-mandates for recurring transactions was introduced in August 2019 to balance the safety and security of digital transactions with customer convenience. The number of e-mandates registered currently stands at 8.5 crore, processing transactions worth nearly ₹2,800 crore per month.

“The system has stabilised, but in categories such as subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premium and credit card bill payments, where the transaction sizes are more than ₹15,000, a need to enhance the limit has been expressed as adoption has been lagging,” RBI said.