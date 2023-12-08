The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today proposed enhancing the limit of UPI transactions undertaken for medical or healthcare and educational services from Rs ₹1 lakh to Rs ₹5 lakh per transaction.

“The limit for various categories of UPI transactions has been reviewed from time to time. It is now proposed to enhance the UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his monetary policy statement, adding that this will encourage the use of UPI for these purposes.

Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is capped at ₹1 lakh, except a few categories like Capital Markets (AMC, Broking, Mutual Funds, etc.), Collections (Credit card payments, Loan re-payments, EMI), Insurance etc. where the transaction limit is ₹2 lakh.

In December 2021, the transaction limit for UPI payments for Retail Direct Scheme and IPO subscriptions was increased to ₹5 lakh.

Separate instructions on the roll out of the new transaction limits will be “issued shortly”, RBI said.