Affordable home loans: Shriram Housing Finance, SBI in co-lending pact

Shriram Housing Finance has signed a co-lending agreement with State Bank of India for priority sector affordable home loans.

“The two entities will jointly service housing loan customers as per the 20:80 co-lending model (CLM) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” they said in a statement on Thursday.

Shriram Housing Finance will target priority sector housing loans in the affordable housing segment under this co-lending arrangement with SBI. Shriram Housing Finance will originate, process and service the loans.