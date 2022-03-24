Affordable home loans: Shriram Housing Finance, SBI in co-lending pact

Shriram Housing Finance has signed a co-lending agreement with State Bank of India for priority sector affordable home loans.
“The two entities will jointly service housing loan customers as per the 20:80 co-lending model (CLM) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” they said in a statement on Thursday.
Shriram Housing Finance will target priority sector housing loans in the affordable housing segment under this co-lending arrangement with SBI. Shriram Housing Finance will originate, process and service the loans.
Published on
March 24, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.