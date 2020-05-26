Aspiring CAs launch JJ Tax App for millennials

Aspiring chartered accountants Mehak Malik and Leesha Arya teamed up to launch JJ Tax App – a chat-based tax app on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of solutions in taxation and allied services to customers by tax experts, the team mentioned in their official statement.

The duo noted that with the motto of ‘Done Fast Done Right’, they wanted to simplify taxation for new-age millennials, who prefer online communication rather than face-to-face meetings with tax experts. It is particularly relevant in the present scenario of social distancing measures, where digital solutions are fast-replacing the traditional in-person meetings across all industries.

Co-founders Mehak and Leesha are currently undergoing articleship training at JJ Associates Chartered Accountants and have been mentored by the CEO of this leading tax firm – CA J. Jambukeswaran, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of taxation, audit, accounts, investment advisory and related financial matters.

Ahead of the launch, CA J. Jambukeswaran said, “Mehak and Leesha always believed in innovation and digitalizing tax solutions. Their dedication and belief led to the inception of this real-time chat-based app, where the focus is on offering personalized and reliable solutions in a timely fashion while keeping customized tax requirements of everyone in mind.”

The team said that the app is a secured platform, and is a one-stop solution for diverse customer segments, not just from India but also overseas. It can be easily downloaded from Play store, post which users can choose their memberships, as per their income slabs. The iOS version of the app will also be released later this week.

JJ Tax offers 5 memberships, as per taxation requirements, which include Silver for those with salary and other income up to ₹25 lakhs, Gold for those with income above ₹25 lakhs but without GST registration, Platinum for businesses with GST registration, Dollar for Non-residents who can also reap benefits of this app through this membership and Diamond for Non-individuals.

There is a 15-day free trial period for those who plan to explore the app and leaf through its features. As an initial offer, JJ Tax App is offering discounts of up to ₹500, which can be availed by entering the following discount codes in their billing details in CC Avenues.

The next phase of development in the app will introduce multi-lingual support, digital voice assistants, and a host of online tax-related classes and subjects, the duo said.