AU SFB launches Platinum Family Banking Program

The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
AU Small Finance Bank has launched a Platinum Family Banking Program that will offer facilities of family banking as well as offerings such as preferential pricing, priority processing, on-boarding offers, and a complimentary lifetime free debit card.
Significantly, it will also provide a dedicated relationship officer to address the financial needs of the entire family.
“This single point of contact will take care of the entire family’s banking needs, including deposits, investments, loans, insurance, and payments. Family banking offers them the ease of maintaining requisite balance across family member accounts,” said AU Small Finance Bank in a statement.
“We observed a big gap in the banking experience delivered to the mass affluent segment of this country, which is where we present the all-new Platinum Savings Program. It is a perfect mix of smart banking, supreme privileges and personalised experience,” said Rishi Dhariwal, Chief of Branch Banking, AU Bank.
Customers will also have access to product offerings from AU Bank, including deposits, loans, insurance, mutual funds, and investment products, as well as higher savings interest rates of up to seven per cent, and unique monthly interest pay-out and everywhere banking feature exclusively offered on AU Bank savings accounts, the lender further said.
