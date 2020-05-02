AU Small Finance Bank Q4 net marginally up

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
AU Small Finance Bank registered a 3.45 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹122.32 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2019-20 as against ₹118.23 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank’s net income grew 43 per cent to ₹738 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal from ₹517 crore in the corresponding period in 2018-19.
Its net interest income surged 43 per cent to ₹555 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from ₹387 crore a year ago.
Other income grew 33 per cent to ₹174 crore in the January to March quarter 2020.
The lender also earned ₹9 crore from the sale of equity shares in Aavas Financiers.
In a statement on Saturday, AU Small Finance Bank said that excluding the profit on sale of equity stake in Aavas Financiers, its fourth quarter net profit would have dropped by 3 per cent to ₹115 crore.
For the full financial year 2019-20, the bank’s net profit shot up by 77 per cent to ₹675 crore from ₹382 crore in 2018-19.
Total provisions shot up three fold to ₹150.57 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal from ₹39.23 crore a year ago.
Of this, the bank made Covid-19 related provisions of ₹138 crore. Excluding this, provisions fell by 68 per cent to ₹13 crore.
The lender’s asset quality has improved for the year 2019-20. Gross non performing assets improved to 1.7 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 from 2 per cent a year ago.
Net NPAs also fell to 0.8 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2020 from 1.3 per cent on March 31, 2019.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...