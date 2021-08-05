Axis Bank crosses one million customers on WhatsApp banking

Private sector lender Axis Bank has crossed the milestone of over one million customers on its WhatsApp banking channel with total request count of 6 million till now.

“This simple and convenient form of banking has seen a great adoption amongst customers with an average daily active user count of more than 13,000, while the average monthly active user count goes up to 0.2 million,” , it said in a statement on Thursday.

Axis Bank had launched banking services on WhatsApp in January 2021 and has since witnessed robust organic growth in its customer base for WhatsApp banking

After signing up for the service, customers can inquire and get details of products across savings account, credit and debit cards, deposits and personal loans. Non-financial service requests can also be initiated, such as locating ATMs or getting updates on third-party deals available on credit and debit cards.