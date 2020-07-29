Money & Banking

B Ramesh Babu assumes charge as MD, CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2020 Published on July 29, 2020

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Wednesday said B Ramesh Babu has assumed charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from July 29, 2020.

He was co-opted as an additional director in the Board meeting held on July 20, 2020 and appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of 3 years from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank said in a release.

“B Ramesh Babu is an astute banker with 40 years of all-round experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India & abroad in SBI,” it said.

He held the position of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of State Bank of India.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
