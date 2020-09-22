Bajaj Finserv launches health tech solutions business

Bajaj Finserv, on Tuesday, entered the healthcare sector with the launch of its health tech solutions business.

Bajaj Finserv Health, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, aims to improve the health outcomes of Indian consumers through smarter, connected and holistic care plans.

“The new venture, Bajaj Finserv Health, brings to the market its core offering — Aarogya Care, an industry-first product, providing preventive, personalised, prepaid health care packages to consumers,” it said in a statement, adding that it uses a mobile-first approach.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said at the launch, “With Aarogya Care, Bajaj Finserv Health is integrating the fragmented healthcare delivery ecosystem with advanced technology and financial services to bring quality healthcare closer to consumers’ reach, while taking care of their health financing worries.”

The Bajaj Finserv Health App would work like a personalised health manager, offering consumers a one-stop destination to avail convenient, connected and cost-effective health solutions, right at their fingertips.

Customers would be able to receive and maintain health records digitally, which would be integrated with the National Health ID.

It would also offer health insurance coverage from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and pre-approved Health EMI facility from Bajaj Finance.