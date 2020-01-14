Bandhan Bank Q3 net profit up 121%

Bandhan Bank has posted a 120.85 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹ 731 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal as against ₹ 331 crore a year ago.

Net interest income grew 37 per cent in the October to December 2019 quarter to ₹ 1,541 crore as against ₹1,124 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest margin (merged entity) as on December 31, 2019 was 7.9 per cent as against 10.5 per cent (standalone) in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Gross non performing asset was 1.9 per cent of gross advances (merged) on December 31, 2019 as against 2.4 per cent (standalone) as on December 31, 2018.