Bandhan Bank has tripled its branch network in the last eight years to more than 1,500 bank branches at present, up from 501 branches when it started its journey as a universal bank in August 2015. With a network of another 4,500 banking units that the bank already has, the total number of banking outlets is now more than 6,000 across the country.

The bank currently serves more than three crore customers across the country.

“India needs a deeper penetration of banking outlets to ensure that everyone has access to banking. With our rapidly growing branch network and digital offerings, Bandhan Bank remains committed to further enhancing convenience, security and accessibility for our customers,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said in a press statement.

The bank, which had a sizeable chunk of its business coming from the microcredit advances, has been working towards diversification of asset book. Bandhan Bank, which was marked by a good presence in the eastern and northeastern region, has also been expanding its presence geographically to move into the different parts of the country.

“The bank will continue to expand its presence beyond its traditional regions of east and northeast with an even mix of rural and urban markets. The bank is also steadily increasing the share of secured loans. It offers a wide range of retail lending products like home loans, personal loans, auto loans and 2-wheeler loans and has recently started a fully digital savings bank account called for customer convenience,” the release said.