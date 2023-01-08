Bandhan Bank has registered a 100 basis points improvement in pan bank collection efficiency (excluding non-performing assets) at 98 per cent during the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, as compared with 97 per cent during the quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

The collection efficiency under the EEB (Emerging Entrepreneurs Business) segment improved to 98 per cent in the October-December quarter up from 95 per cent during the July-September 2022 quarter, the bank said in its initial disclosure.

The numbers are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review by the audit committee and board of directors and are subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the bank, it said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

Total deposits grew by 21 per cent at ₹1,02,283 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹84,500 crore same period last year. Bulk deposits grew by 139 per cent at ₹31,233 crore (₹13,060 crore) during the quarter. CASA deposits declined by three per cent at ₹37,194 crore (₹38,528 crore).

CASA ratio declined to 36.4 per cent (45.6 per cent). During the quarter, the bank has seen the movement of deposits from customers maintaining saving balances above ₹2 crore to term deposits. The same has been classified as a bulk term deposit, it said.

Advances grew by 14 per cent at ₹1,00,520 crore (₹87,998 crore) during the quarter.