Money & Banking

Bank credit grows 6.11% in fortnight ended July 30: RBI data

PTI Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2021

Deposits by 9.8 per cent to ₹155.49 lakh crore

Bank credit grew by 6.11 per cent to ₹109.1 lakh crore and deposits by 9.8 per cent to ₹155.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 30, according to RBI data.

Bank advances stood at ₹102.82 lakh crore and deposits at ₹141.61 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 31, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 30, 2021 that was released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 16, 2021, bank credit increased by 6.45 per cent and deposits by 10.65 per cent.

In 2020-21, bank credit increased by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.