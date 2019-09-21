Bank of Baroda launches agri digital platform

Bank of Baroda launched its agri digital platform “Baroda Kisan” on Saturday. The platform can also be accessed on mobiles by farmers.

“The web-based portal will cater to all the needs of farmers, including weather forecasts, crop conditions, the moisture levels of the soil, information on crop worms, market prices, special crop-related consultation,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

Further, it will also help farmers with inputs related to the purchase of different products, (For example - seeds, fertilizers, pesticides), agricultural equipment on rent, consultancy services and innovative financing options for the sale of agricultural products

Loan schemes

The Bank also launched centralised processing hubs at Gandhinagar and Hyderabad of agriculture proposals. It also introduced two loan schemes.

One of the schemes was meant for the construction and renovation of toilets as well as domestic drinking water facilities under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, while the would help the people with the construction of houses in rural areas.