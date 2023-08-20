The box office success of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 seems to have prompted Bank of Baroda (BoB) to quickly initiate moves to collect dues the Bollywood actor apparently owes it, going by the bank’s e-auction notice.

BoB has issued an e-auction sale notice under SARFAESI Act (the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act), 2002 for sale of immovable and movable assets of Sunny Deol (Ajay Sing Deol) to recover total dues aggregating ₹55.99 crore plus interest and cost from December 26, 2022, less recovery up to date.

As per the public sector bank’s e-auction sale notice, it intends to auction land admeasuring 599.44 square meters underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road, Juhu, Mumbai. The reserve price for the property has been set at ₹51.43 crore.

The bank has taken symbolic possession of the aforementioned immovable property under SARFAESI Act, according to the notice.

When reached for comment, a BoB official said the bank had nothing more to add than what has been mentioned in the notice.

According to Moneycontrol, Sunny Deol’s representative told the online financial news platform that they were in the process of resolving the issue, which would happen soon and they have requested no further speculation regarding the same.

Gadar-2, the movie starring Sunny Deol-Ameeta Patel, is a sequel to the 2001 movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’

On Gadar-2, IMDb, which is a source for info on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, said: “India’s most loved family of Tara, Sakeena and Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh, once again, will face every enemy to protect the honor of country and family.”

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday wrote on social media platform ‘X’ that: “#Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER…Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangBhaijaan (on Sat)…Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY (Sun)…Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW (Mon)…Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi (3rd highest grossing film)…(Week 2)…Total: ₹336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”