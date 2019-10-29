Bank of India to raiseup to ₹2,000 cr in Q4

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
Bank of India (BoI) is likely to tap the capital market to raise up to ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2020 via a qualified institutions placement (QIP) / follow-on public offer (FPO). The public sector bank said the issue size may vary based on various factors, including but not limited to management discretion and the decision of the shareholders.
BoI has initiated the work related to the appointment of book running lead manager and other intermediaries to prepare the requisite documents, and to undertake various activities in relation to the QIP / FPO.
In FY2019, the Government of India infused ₹14,724 crore capital into the bank in two tranches – at ₹105.75 per equity share in December 2018 aggregating ₹10,086 crore and at ₹89.60 per equity share in February 2019 aggregating ₹4,638 crore.
Further, the bank, under the Bank of India-Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS), raised ₹660.80 crore. Under this scheme, the bank has allotted 6.25 crore new equity shares having face value of ₹10 each at a discount of 24.28 per cent on the floor price of ₹105.64 per share – that is at an offer price of ₹80 each.
Besides capital infusion by the government and raising monies via ESPS, the bank has also been undertaking monetisation of non-core assets to strengthen the capital base. During 2018-19, the bank realised ₹227 crore from the sale of non-core assets. During the current year, the bank aims is seeking to mop up more than ₹600 crore.
As of March-end 2019, the bank’s market share of aggregate domestic deposits was 3.33 per cent and its market share of aggregate advances 3.36 per cent.
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for tea at his house, to pick ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism