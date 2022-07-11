Bank of Maharashtra cuts MCLR by up to 35 bps across tenors

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-35 basis points (bps) across tenors with effect from July 11, 2022.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank has effected the maximum cut of 35 bps in the three months MCLR to 7.20 per cent from 7.55 per cent earlier.

The six months and one year MCLR have been pared by 20 bps each to 7.40 per cent (7.60 per cent earlier) and 7.50 per cent (7.70 per cent), respectively.

The overnight and one-year MCLR have been reduced by 25 bps each to 6.90 per cent (7.15 per cent) and 7 per cent (7.25 per cent), respectively.

As at March-end 2022, the share of MCLR-linked loans (mostly to corporates) in total outstanding loans stood at 49.2 per cent.