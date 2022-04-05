hamburger

Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra joins hands with NPCI for fintech engagement

Our Bureau | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra Executive Director A. B. Vijayakumar

Bank of Maharashtra Executive Director A. B. Vijayakumar | Photo Credit: Surjit E@Hyderabad

Digital solutions provided by banks to customers should be cost effective, says Executive Director Vijayakumar

Mumbai, April 5

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate fintech engagement for fulfilling customers’ digital transaction needs through partnerships.

Eight fintech start-ups/companies — 42 Cards, Datasutram, FinVu, Dealsafe, MoFYDA, Fortiate, Rise Retail & Payment Solutions and Lendpartners — participated in the engagement session, the Pune-based public sector bank said in a statement. 

Digital solutions

A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, BoM, emphasised that digital solutions provided by banks to customers should be cost effective.

Also Read
Bank of Maharashtra to draw up fintech start-up policy

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, BoM, said that bank is identifying areas where technology/ fintech interventions would be required and accordingly the fintech engagement would be taken forward as per their expertise. 

Published on April 05, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you