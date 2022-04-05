Bank of Maharashtra joins hands with NPCI for fintech engagement

Mumbai, April 5
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate fintech engagement for fulfilling customers’ digital transaction needs through partnerships.
Eight fintech start-ups/companies — 42 Cards, Datasutram, FinVu, Dealsafe, MoFYDA, Fortiate, Rise Retail & Payment Solutions and Lendpartners — participated in the engagement session, the Pune-based public sector bank said in a statement.
Digital solutions
A B Vijayakumar, Executive Director, BoM, emphasised that digital solutions provided by banks to customers should be cost effective.
Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, BoM, said that bank is identifying areas where technology/ fintech interventions would be required and accordingly the fintech engagement would be taken forward as per their expertise.
