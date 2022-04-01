Bank of Maharashtra to draw up fintech start-up policy

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has decided to come up with a fintech start-up policy to give a fillip to its digital banking channels.

The bank’s board has taken a conscious decision to come up with fintech start-up policy, in consultation with leading tech experts and end-users, said AS Rajeev, MD & CEO, on Friday at the launch of BoM’s ‘Fintech Mahotsav.’

Tech firms for banking solutions have been invited to the 13-day Mahotsav to showcase their technology-driven services, said the Pune-headquartered public sector bank in statement.

Eight fintech companies, including Easebuzz, One Card, Satsure, Signzy Technologies Pvt Ltd and Loan Tap (Cyborg Intel), participated on the first day of the Mahotsav.

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director, emphasised that all-out efforts would be made to label Bank of Maharashtra as a Digital Bank, with launch of series of products and services in the offing in the coming days.

The share of financial transactions through ‘Home and Mobile’ based channels stood at 79 per cent as at March-end 2021, per the bank’s annual report.