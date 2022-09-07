Bank of Maharashtra mops ₹710 crore via AT-1 bonds

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds of ₹710 crore (including green shoe option of ₹610 crore) on Wednesday at coupon rate of 8.74 per cent.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank, in a statement, said its AT-1 issue, which is perpetual in nature (with call option after 5 years), garnered subscription of 10 times against base issue size of ₹100 crore.

“The capital of ₹710 crore raised through the AT-1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank…The bank has credit ratings of AA (Stable) for AT-1 bonds,” BoM said.