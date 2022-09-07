hamburger

Money & Banking

Bank of Maharashtra mops ₹710 crore via AT-1 bonds

Our Bureau | Updated on: Sep 07, 2022

Fund raised through bonds will be used for business growth

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) raised Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds of ₹710 crore (including green shoe option of ₹610 crore) on Wednesday at coupon rate of 8.74 per cent.

The Pune-headquartered public sector bank, in a statement, said its AT-1 issue, which is perpetual in nature (with call option after 5 years), garnered subscription of 10 times against base issue size of ₹100 crore.  

“The capital of ₹710 crore raised through the AT-1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank…The bank has credit ratings of AA (Stable) for AT-1 bonds,” BoM said.

Published on September 07, 2022
Bank of Maharashtra
government bonds
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you