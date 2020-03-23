Bank of Maharashtra waives service charges on current and savings account transactions till April 15

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has decided to waive service charges on Current and Savings Account transactions from March 24, till April 15 to alleviate restrictions faced by its customers on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The waiver is applicable on transactions such as cash withdrawal / non-financial transactions in other bank ATMs, NEFT remittance through digital channels and cash withdrawal from a branch (including a non-home branch), the public sector bank said in a statement.

The Bank said it is encouraging its customers to use digital channels for their transactions as far as possible.

To ensure the safety of its customers as well as branch staff in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bank of Baroda recently announced a waiver of charges on digital transactions for three months.

The public sector bank said this is to encourage more customers to bank digitally and access services from a remote location, without visiting the branch.