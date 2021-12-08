Bank unions to go ahead with strike on Dec 16-17

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Bank unions are going ahead with the two-day strike called earlier for December 16-17 to oppose the government’s proposed Bill for privatisation of two public sector banks slated to be introduced in the ongoing winter session.
The conciliation meeting convened on Wednesday by the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner Joshi is now adjourned to December 14. With no assurance coming from the government that the privatisation Bill will not be taken up in this session, the United Forum of Bank Unions have decided to go ahead with the bank strike as announced, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), told BusinessLine.
Bank unions call for two-day nationwide bank strike on Dec 16-17
He said unions had, at today’s meeting, offered to reconsider the strike call if the government were to give an assurance that the Bill will not be introduced in this session. However, such an assurance was not forthcoming and hence the unions have decided to go ahead with the strike, he added.
Besides Venkatachalam, the conciliation meeting was attended by IBA representative and a senior official of the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry.
Additional Chief Labour Commissioner has now asked the Indian Banks Association to hold a meeting with the bank unions while adjourning conciliation to December 14
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...