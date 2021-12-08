Money & Banking

Bank unions to go ahead with strike on Dec 16-17

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on December 08, 2021

CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Union   -  The Hindu

Conciliation meeting adjourned to Dec 14

Bank unions are going ahead with the two-day strike called earlier for December 16-17 to oppose the government’s proposed Bill for privatisation of two public sector banks slated to be introduced in the ongoing winter session.

The conciliation meeting convened on Wednesday by the Additional Chief Labour Commissioner Joshi is now adjourned to December 14. With no assurance coming from the government that the privatisation Bill will not be taken up in this session, the United Forum of Bank Unions have decided to go ahead with the bank strike as announced, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), told BusinessLine.

He said unions had, at today’s meeting, offered to reconsider the strike call if the government were to give an assurance that the Bill will not be introduced in this session. However, such an assurance was not forthcoming and hence the unions have decided to go ahead with the strike, he added.

Besides Venkatachalam, the conciliation meeting was attended by IBA representative and a senior official of the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry.

Additional Chief Labour Commissioner has now asked the Indian Banks Association to hold a meeting with the bank unions while adjourning conciliation to December 14

Published on December 08, 2021

