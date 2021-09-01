Banking venture of Centrum Financial Services christened Unity SFB

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Centrum Financial Services Ltd (CFSL) has christened its proposed banking venture as Unity Small Finance Bank (SFB).
Unity SFB, which has its registered office in New Delhi, currently has three Directors — Jaspal Singh Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Capital Ltd (CCL); Sriram Venkatasubramanian, CFO, CCL; and Ranjan Ghosh, MD & CEO, CFSL.
Tally Solutions and Cosmea Financial Holdings apply to RBI for SFB licence
The SFB will eventually take over the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Currently, there are 11 SFBs in the country.
RBI had accorded “in-principle” approval to CFSL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCL, on June 18, 2021, to set up an SFB. This approval was in specific pursuance to CFSL’s February 2021 offer in response to PMC Bank’s November 2020 Expression of Interest (EoI) notification.
Depositors of PMC Bank still await clarity on withdrawals
Under the “in-principle” approval, CFSL will first operationalise Unity SFB in 120 days. Thereafter, the RBI will place in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of PMC Bank with the SFB. The last step will be the government sanction for the scheme.
Mobile payments firm BharatPe is expected to be an equal partner in Unity SFB.
In the run-up to the formation of the SFB, CCL announced a restructuring of its operations, whereby its board approved the sale of the entire business of two wholly-owned material subsidiaries — CFSL and Centrum Microcredit Ltd — to its proposed step-down subsidiary (proposed SFB), subject to members’ and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.
Pooling of business of the aforementioned subsidiaries into the proposed SFB is required to be done as per the “in-principle” approval received from the RBI to set up the SFB, CCL said in an exchange filing on August 24.
The consideration for the sale of the entire business of CFSL and Centrum Microcredit to the proposed SFB is ₹316 crore and ₹110 crore, respectively, per the filing. This sale is subject to adjustments for any material change in financial status till effective date of the business transfer.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...