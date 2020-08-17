Banks’ fund raising keeps rupee stable in August

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
India’s rupee has been shielded from the headwind it typically faces in August, thanks to the robust foreign inflows into share sales by the nation’s marquee lenders.
ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have raised a combined ₹350 billion ($4.7 billion) this month. Founders of Bandhan Bank Ltd., India’s most profitable lender, sold ₹106 billion of shares to investors including BlackRock Inc. Together with smaller offerings from companies including Info Edge (India) Ltd., stocks inflow in August reached $3.5 billion, the highest in Asia ex-China.
The fundraising and a weak dollar have meant the rupee is stable this year in August, versus an average decline of about 2.5 per cent in the month over the past decade. A seasonal pattern has seen the currency weaken this month in six of the past 10 years, though analysts arent able to put a finger to the exact cause.
Rupee has been trading within a narrow range so far this month, with a weaker US dollar helping to offset the seasonal rupee weakness, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. Strong equity inflows during the month are also helping the rupees cause, he said.
The currency still remains in the lower rungs of the Asian pack as the Reserve Bank of India continues to soak up dollars. The nation’s foreign exchange reserves are at an all-time high of $538 billion, largely due to the RBI’s dogged purchases of the greenback.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...