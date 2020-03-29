Banks to offer more clarity to customers on three-month loan moratorium

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Banks are planning to offer more clarity to their customers on the three-month moratorium regarding term loans in the following days.
The main issues are the eligibility, type of interest to be charged and the rate at which it would be charged for those customers, who have opted for a three-month deferment of the loans due. These are expected to be decided by the boards of each bank.
“The first priority is to make sure that customers don’t lose out on the relief and inability to pay the March instalment does not change their account status,” said a bank executive, adding that issues on the rate of interest to be charged will be decided in the following days.
“Certainly, no one will try to make money in such a situation and do something which is unfair to the customer. But the system of interest to be charged will depend on bank to bank, but it has to make sense for both bank and the customer. You will see some announcements in April,” said another banker, who did not wish to be named on the issue.
Sources said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also give further clarity on these issues although bankers have not actively sought any guidance. “At this juncture everybody is waiting to see if there is more clarity coming in,” said the first executive.
With a national lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had on March 27 - as part of the monetary policy - announced that all commercial banks, co-operative banks, all-India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs have been permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1.
According to the RBI notification the repayment schedule for such loans as also the residual tenor would be shifted across the board by three months after the moratorium period. “Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period,” it had further said.
State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, Rajnish Kumar, had told reporters that the loan installments would automatically be deferred by three months.
Customers will have the option to decide if they want to opt for the three-month deferment.
“Standard accounts as on March 1, can choose not to pay for March and not be treated as delinquent,” said the second banker, adding that this would also include credit card dues.
According to Gaurav Gupta, CEO, MyLoanCare.in, a simple or compounded rate of interest is charged will not make much difference to the customer. “The logical thing would be that the interest rate should be the same as the current rate charged on the loan. But each bank will take a call on what interest should be charged and who all will be eligible to avail it will be announced by each bank in coming days,” he said, adding that those who have the ability to continue paying their EMIs should not take the deferment facility.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...