Banks to start credit outreach programme later this year: Finance Minister

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Banks are set to start a credit outreach programme later this year under which they would go to every district of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, adding that they have also been asked to provide sector-specific support.
Wrapping up her two-day trip to Mumbai, the Finance Minister said she has asked banks to interact with export promotion agencies to help address exporters’ requirements and also look at providing support to sunrise sectors as well as fintechs.
Banks have also been asked to come up with specific schemes for the North-East, Sitharaman told presspersons.
She also highlighted that high CASA deposits in the eastern States are a matter of concern and said banks should give a greater credit expansion facility in the region.
The Finance Minister also noted that public sector banks have done well collectively and are in a position to go to the market to raise funds.
Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, said banks were in the process of raising about Rs 12,000 crore from the markets this fiscal.
While she did not comment on questions relating to privatisation of public sector banks and general insurance companies, she stressed that the government will have bare a minimum presence in strategic sectors.
“Banks, financial services and insurance have been identified as strategic sectors,” she stressed.
Sitharaman said the proposed bad bank is close to getting a licence. Panda said the Indian Banks’ Association has applied to the RBI and a licence for the bad bank is expected soon. Projects have also been identified, he said.
The FM also stressed that there will be no change of ownership under the National Monetisation Pipeline and ownership of assets will remain with the Union Government.
“These are brownfield assets but are under utilised,” she said in response to a query.
Taking on Opposition concerns, she questioned who had monetised the Mumbai-Pune Corridor and taken out a Request for Proposal for the New Delhi Railway Station.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...