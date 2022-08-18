Baroda BNP Paribas mops up ₹1,400 cr via flexi-cap NFO

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has collected over ₹1,400 crore through its flexi-cap new fund offer (NFO), which ended on August 8.

This is the first NFO following the merger of Baroda Asset Management into BNP Paribas Asset Management in March.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said that over 42,000 investors from more than 120 cities have invested in the NFO.

ALSO READ: Baroda BNP Paribas MF wants to be among the top 10 in terms of fresh flows in 3-5 years

The fund will invest predominantly in equity and equity-related securities.

The scheme will re-open for investments from August 24, it said.