According to a report by Worldline India, festive season sales and a rise in consumption have helped Bengaluru take the top spot in digital payments transactions. The volume of the digital transaction across the top five cities was - Bengaluru- ₹14.82 mn, Hyderabad- ₹10.36 mn, Chennai- ₹9.76 mn, Mumbai- ₹9.24 mn and Pune- ₹7.86 mn.

“Today, both customers and sellers are being more receptive towards digital payments. The swift adoption of digital payments can be witnessed with each passing quarter. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs are already clocking over 23 billion transactions in a quarter. We are glad to share our analysis of our transactions processed for the top 5 cities in India with the highest digital transactions,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer, India, Worldline.

The report also showed that the period also saw frequently visited physical merchant categories like grocery stores, restaurants, clothing and apparel, pharmacy and medical, hotels, jewellry retail, speciality retail, household appliances, and departmental stores, while in the online space category wise, e-commerce (shopping for goods and services), gaming, utility, and financial services together accounted for over 86 per cent in terms of volume.