Beware of cyber criminals exploiting Covid-19 situation, SBI tells customers via meme

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
The buzz around the recently launched web series ‘Paatal Lok (underworld in Hindu mythology) seems to have prompted State Bank of India (SBI) to create a meme on its Twitter handle cautioning customers that cyber criminals from this ‘Lok’ are using Cerberus Trojan (malicious software) to steal financial data.
India’s largest bank asked its customers to beware of fake SMSs claiming to provide big offers or information on the current Covid-19 pandemic via unknown links or downloading apps from unknown sources.
In Hindu mythology, Paatal lok is one of the three Loks (worlds). The other two are ‘Swarg lok’ (heaven) and ‘Dharti lok’ (earth). The bank used the analogy of the three worlds to tell its customers about the do’s and don’ts of digital banking.
The bank referred to Swarg lok as a world where customers are “always being vigilant against fraud”. Dharti lok is a world where “customers are aware of the Cerberus Trojan but still clicking on unknown links. And Paatal Lok is a world where “customers are clicking on unknown links and becoming victims of Cerberus Trojan.”
Recently, SBI alerted its staff that there is a global concern that the situation arising out of Covid-19 may be exploited by criminals, especially cyber criminals to indulge in fraudulent activities, money laundering, terrorism financing and other forms of financial crimes.
The bank underscored that fraudsters may try to open new accounts containing terms such as Covid, Corona, etc. This may be done either to resemble an existing genuine account for public benefit or with the intention of defrauding people through bogus fund-raising / diversion /misdirection of funds, etc.
Hence, staff should exercise extra due diligence while opening such accounts and KYC check must be performed thoroughly.
Further, the bank said the staff needs to be vigilant while dealing with entities such as those registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, non-profit organisations, charitable institutions and other accounts in which donations in the name of Covid-19 are being credited.
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...