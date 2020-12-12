Bharti AXA Life ties up with Primero Skills to support healthcare workers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Bharti AXA Life Insurance on Saturday launched ‘GotYouCovered’ campaign, a special initiative to appreciate frontline healthcare workers who are striving to protect people from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Observing the Universal Health Coverage Day promoted by the World Health Organisation, that urges all nations to provide affordable and quality healthcare to citizens, the company aims at spreading awareness of the importance of protecting life and health against all uncertainties.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has joined hands with Primero Skills & Training, a skill development organisation imparting free skills and training programmes to youth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, to support its healthcare workers by masking them against life and health risks during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The company will promote #GotYouCovered initiative and encourage people to acknowledge the efforts of frontline healthcare workers. With every share of this initiative on social media, Bharti AXA will extend one face mask to each healthcare worker or student registered with Primero Skills.

On the launch of the campaign, Bharti AXA Life Insurance MD and CEO Parag Raja said in a statement: “This crisis has made people aware of the significance of life protection and health to sail through any financial hardships. The #GotYouCovered campaign educates people to build a safer and healthier future by investing in life and health insurance that protects all of us.’’

As part of the #GotYouCovered campaign, Primero Skills & Training distributed masks donated by Bharti AXA Life Insurance among the newly-trained healthcare workers and students at Delhi Police Station at Chitaranjan Park during a felicitation programme on the Universal Health Coverage Day.