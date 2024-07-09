BNP Paribas, the European Union’s leading bank and a key player in international banking, has launched operations at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City - International Financial Services Centre (GIFT-IFSC) through a new branch effective today.
The BNP Paribas GIFT City branch will facilitate a comprehensive product offering to attract new business opportunities with its onshore and offshore clients.
Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory & CEO, BNP Paribas India said the Gift City branch will enable to serve global clientele with an expanded range of products and strategic solutions as cross-border momentum continues to increase.
“We are delighted to participate in this rapidly growing financial centre and contribute towards making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” he added.
