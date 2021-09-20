BoB, BPCL launch international co-branded debit card

Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have launched an international co-branded RuPay NCMC Platinum contactless debit card.

“This personalised RuPay platinum international debit card comes with various benefits including 5 per cent cashback up to ₹50 on the first 2 transactions at BPCL outlets.

“The customers will also receive 0.75 per cent cashback incentive on fuel transactions up to maximum ₹45 per transaction at over 19,000 plus BPCL outlets across India,” BoB, BPCL and NPCI said in a joint statement.

Further, the co-branded debit cardholders can withdraw up to ₹50,000 at ATMs, shop for a maximum of ₹1 lakh from e-commerce portals, and physical outlets using PoS machines.

Additionally, cardholders can access RuPay concierge services, domestic airport lounges along with an accidental insurance worth ₹2 lakh,” per the statement.

The BoB BPCL RuPay co-branded debit card is powered with the “National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)” feature that enables contactless transactions across all the public transport systems in the country such as metros, buses, cabs suburban railways, toll, parking, and topping-up FASTags and also for retail purchases.

The statement said all the above benefits come at an issuance fee of ₹250 per annum.